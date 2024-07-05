Hathras Stampede Main Accused, Carrying Rs 1 Lakh Reward Arrested By UP Police

Dev Prakash Madhukar, the main accused in the Hathras satsang stampede that killed 121 people, has surrendered in Delhi, according to Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba's lawyer, AP Singh. Madhukar was eventually arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Madhukar was carrying a non-bailable warrant (NBW) and a reward of Rs 1 lakh. The Uttar Pradesh police said on Thursday that they had arrested six members of the organising committee for preacher Bhole Baba's "satsang" in connection with the Hathras stampede, which killed 121 people. Two women were among the people arrested.

Surajpal, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari and Bhole Baba is still on large. On Tuesday, a stampede at self-styled godman Baba Bhole's satsang in Hathras killed 121 people, the majority of whom were women. The bodies of all victims have been identified and returned to their families, District Magistrate Asish Kumar announced on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha's leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi met with the families of some of the victims of the Hathras stampede, which killed 121 people, on Friday. He interacted with the families in the neighbourhood park before leaving after 30 minutes.



During his visit, Gandhi stated that there had been administrative lapses and mistakes that needed to be identified. He urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to immediately release the maximum amount of compensation to the victims' families.



So far, police have arrested six'sevadars' who were members of the organising committee for Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba's'satsang' in Phulrai village. The self-proclaimed godman has not been named in the FIR.