Deva Gurjar, 40-year-old history-sheeter, murdered in Kota; six detained

New Delhi: Deva Gurjar, a 40-year-old history-sheeter, was killed in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday (April 4, 2022) evening after a group of 10-15 unidentified men fired shots at him and attacked him with iron rods and sharp-edged weapons.

Gurjar, a resident of Borabas village in the Kota district, was murdered at a salon on Barrier Dam road in adjoining Rawatbhata town in Chittorgarh district.

He was taken to a local hospital in a serious condition and then referred to Kota, where he succumbed on the way to another medical facility, police officials informed.

A case of murder has been registered against 9-10 identified accused and six of them have been detained for interrogation.

Prima facie, personal enmity seems to be the reason behind the fatal attack on Gurjar, the police said.

Deva Gurjar was declared history-sheeter by Rawatbhata police station.

Meanwhile, a mob vandalised two buses of the Rajasthan roadways and blocked a road on Tuesday in protest against Gurjar's murder.

Angry villagers from Borabas and nearby areas set afire a roadways bus from Kota depot on Tuesday morning and broke the glasses of another bus from Pratapgarh depot, Circle Inspector (CI) Manoj Singh Sikarwal said.

The villagers also blocked a road near Borabas by placing burning beams and wood, demanding immediate arrest of the murder accused, Sikarwal added.

#WATCH | Supporters of gangster Deva Gurjar create ruckus outside a mortuary over his alleged murder in Rajasthan's Kota pic.twitter.com/tnCGA3ioaj — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 5, 2022

A large number of people also assembled outside the mortuary room of the MBS hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted, and created a ruckus. The mob allegedly stopped the ambulance and pelted police with stones while they were taking the body for post-mortem.

However, Nayapura Circle Officer (CO) Kaluram Verma said no case has been lodged in connection with the stone-pelting on the hospital premises. No one, including police personnel, received any injury in the stone-pelting, the CO said.

The blockade on the Kota-Rawatbhata road was cleared after around eight hours, Kota SP (City) Kesar Singh Shekhawat told PTI news agency. The SP said the body was handed over to the family members of Gurjar later in the day after post-mortem.

(With agency inputs)