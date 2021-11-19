Developing Covaxin in ‘just 10 months’ was an enormous challenge: Bharat Biotech

Bengaluru: Bharat Biotech Director, V Krishna Mohan, has said developing the anti-COVID vaccine Covaxin in "just 10 months" was an enormous challenge. Addressing a session on Thursday at the Bengaluru Tech Summit-2021, he said there were no vaccines when the Covid-19 hit India, and the world.

"This was a daunting challenge for the pharma sector and the prospective vaccine makers. We were given just 10 months to develop a vaccine to fight the infection, but we could succeed in developing Covaxin swiftly at a level within these few months," he said.

The Central government took the right steps at that juncture, the Bharat Biotech Director added. "There were no such past precedents, and it seems impossible to make a vaccine in such a short span of time," he said.

The company chalked out a plan to make and develop the vaccine in India, he added.

V Krishna Mohan further said it is difficult to quantify the hard work that went into the making of the vaccine, adding the company did not compromise on the quality or efficacy of the vaccine at any point in time.

He said Bharat Biotech was successful in releasing Covaxin in a record time and helped to save lives of crores of fellow Indians.

