हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Development is for everyone, it is our aim as well as religion, says PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi also quoted the iconic lines of the great Malayalam poet Kumaranasan who had said, "I am not asking your caste, sister, I ask for water, I am thirsty." "Development is for everyone. This is the essence of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. Development is our aim, development is our religion," he said concluding his brief speech.

Development is for everyone, it is our aim as well as religion, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said development is for everyone and it is the aim and religion of his government. Development and good governance do not know caste, creed, race, gender, religion or language, PM Modi said while inaugurating and laying foundation stones of some key projects in power and urban sectors in poll-bound Kerala via video conference.

He also quoted the iconic lines of the great Malayalam poet Kumaranasan who had said, "I am not asking your caste, sister, I ask for water, I am thirsty." "Development is for everyone. This is the essence of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. Development is our aim, development is our religion," he said concluding his brief speech.

PM Modi also sought the support of the people of the poll-bound state to "realise the shared vision of togetherness and development". He dedicated to the nation the 320 KV Pugalur-Thrissur power transmission project, built at a cost of Rs 5,070 crore.

The virtual function saw the PM inaugurating the 50 MW Kasaragod Solar Power Project, developed under the National Solar Energy Mission and the much-awaited 75 MLD (million litres per day) Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara near here under the AMRUT Mission.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stones of the Integrated Command and Control Centre and Smart Roads Project, both in Thiruvanathapuram.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiDevelopmentgood governance
Next
Story

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan backs PM Modi, says ‘it is now a fashion to oppose whatever BJP does’

Must Watch

PT27M

Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Is there a conspiracy to scare Hindus in Kashmir?