Devendra Fadnavis Mentions 'Trap' Set Up To Catch Woman Trying To Bribe His Wife

New Delhi: Devendra Fadnavis addressed the 'trap' set by the Maharashtra government and state police to catch a designer accused of trying to bribe and blackmail his wife, Amruta Fadnavis. According to the FIR, Amruta Fadnavis said that a woman named 'Aniksha,' pretending to be a designer, tried to bribe her by paying her 1 crore to interfere in a criminal case involving her father, a bookie. On February 20, she filed the complaint.

Devendra Fadnavis spoke at length about the subject after being cornered by the Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly. He told the House that Aniksha used to meet with Amruta Fadnavis in 2015-16, but that this had ceased. She met with Amruta Fadnavis again in 2021 and persuaded her that she is a designer, according to Maharashtra's deputy chief minister.

According to the FIR, Amruta Fadnavis stated that the woman sent her video clips, voice notes, and texts on February 18 and 19. The woman and her father have been charged with conspiracy under the Prevention of Corruption Act by the Mumbai Police.

Devendra Fadnavis told the House that the designer met his wife in order to save her father. According to the media reports, “The FIR details the corruption and bribery attempt. Anil Jaisinghani is a bookie, missing for four or five years. There are 14 cases against him. His daughter Aniksha, who is educated, got in touch with my wife after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) came to power," said Devendra Fadnavis.

Devendra Fadnavis stated that his wife's FIR was not made public on deliberately because cops want to arrest the accused. The police intended to question the suspects, who apparently believed they were unaware of the bribe and blackmail against Amruta Fadnavis.

"With the help from the police, we continued to engage the said person and in one conversation names of police officers and leaders were revealed. We were told that the previous police commissioner had started the procedure to take cases back," said Devendra Fadnavis, as per reports.