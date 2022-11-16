topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS

Devendra Fadnavis says Amit Shah's 'firmness' helped in smooth transition of power in Maharashtra

"Once he (Amit Shah) decides about a thing, he gets it done," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 09:39 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Devendra Fadnavis says Amit Shah's 'firmness' helped in smooth transition of power in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's firmness helped in the smooth transition of power in the state earlier this year as the Bharatiya Janata Party countered "betrayal by the Shiv Sena". Fadnavis was speaking here as the chief guest at the launch of a booklet inspired by the thoughts of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shah.

In June this year, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde led a rebellion against the party leadership which resulted in the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Shinde later became the chief minister with BJP leader Fadnavis as his deputy.

Speaking at the event in Mumbai on Tuesday, Fadnavis said, "Amit Shah offered his staunch support to us when Maharashtra was going through the transition of power. His firmness helped in the smooth transition of power, as the BJP countered the Shiv Sena's betrayal."

The "original Shiv Sena" (referring to CM Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena) and the BJP could come together and form the government in Maharashtra, he said.

"Shah not only has leadership qualities but he holds the ability to deliver a decision in the right manner. Once he decides about a thing, he gets it done," Fadnavis said.

After the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Thackeray's party had severed ties with long term ally BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

Thackeray had then formed government with the support of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

Live Tv

Devendra FadnavisAmit ShahMaharashtra political crisisEknath ShindeUddhav Thackeray

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'PM Modi's policy' end the war?
DNA Video
DNA: Intel made the First Single-Chip Micro-Processor in 1971
DNA Video
DNA: What is the truth of Shraddha and Aftab's relationship?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are big companies laying off employees?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing population a burden or a boon for the earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Third Class' mentality on World Class Movie
DNA Video
DNA Video: Will G20 summit bring truce to war?
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born in 1889
DNA Video
DNA: Shami's jibe at Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Pakistan's loss in T20 World Cup final