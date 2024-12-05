Devendra Fadnavis Sworn-In As CM Of Maharashtra; Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde His Deputies

BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at a grand ceremony at Azad Maidan attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries from Bollywood and Sports field. Fadnavis, was sworn-in as the CM's post for the third time, along with two deputy chief ministers - Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde. Pawar became Deputy CM for the sixth time while Shinde for the first time after serving as CM of the Mahayuti 1.0.

With Shinde's swearing-in as Deputy CM of Maharashtra, the suspense has ended, paving way for united Mahayuti 2.0. Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered oath of office to the three leaders. BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters that other members of the cabinet will take oath later. Mungantiwar told reporters, "It is most likely that the council of ministers will be sworn in before the winter session of the assembly starts, so as to avoid administrative disruption."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and CMs & Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states, Union Ministers, NDA leaders, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actors Ranbir Singh, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were present during the swearing-in ceremony. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu also attended the event.

Fadnavis emerged as the frontrunner for the top post as he was the face of the BJP's campaign and led the party to victory in 132 seats in the 288-member House. The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP `Mahayuti' coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.