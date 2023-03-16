Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta Files FIR Against Designer For 'Attempting To Bribe Her'

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis has filed a police case against a 'designer' for allegedly trying to offer her money to intervene in a criminal case as well as threatening her, a police official said here on Thursday.

On Amruta's complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered on February 20 at the Malabar Hill police station against the woman, identified by her as Aniksha, and her father, the official said. No one has been arrested in the case so far, the official said.

As per the FIR, Aniksha was in touch with Amruta for the past 16 months and also visited her residence. In her statement to the police, Amruta said she first met Aniksha in November 2021.

Aniksha claimed that she was a designer of clothes, jewellery, and footwear and requested the deputy CM's wife to wear them at public events saying it would help her promote the products, said the official from Malabar Hill police station.

Aniksha allegedly told Amruta that her mother was no more and she was taking care of her family's finances, the official said.

After gaining Amruta's trust, Aniksha offered to provide her with information on some bookies through which, she claimed, they could make money, the official said. She then directly offered Amruta Rs 1 crore to get her father off the hook in a police case, said the official.

Amruta told the police that she was upset by Aniksha's behaviour and blocked her number, the official said.

The woman then allegedly sent Amruta video clips, voice notes, and many messages from an unknown number. She and her father indirectly threatened and conspired against Amruta, said the official citing the FIR.

The city police have registered the FIR against Aniksha and her father under Indian Penal Code sections 120-B (conspiracy) and the Prevention of Corruption Act sections pertaining to using corrupt and illegal means to induce a public servant.

An investigation is underway and no arrest has been made so far, the official added.