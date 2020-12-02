हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sabarimala temple

Good news! Now devotees across India can get Sabarimala Temple's ‘SwamyPrasadam' at their doorstep; check details

The Department of Posts will now deliver Sabrimala's ‘SwamyPrasadam' to devotees across India at their doorstep.

Good news! Now devotees across India can get Sabarimala Temple&#039;s ‘SwamyPrasadam&#039; at their doorstep; check details

In good news for devotees, the Department of Posts has decided to deliver ‘SwamyPrasadam' of Sabrimala Temple to devotees across the country at their doorstep.

A comprehensive booking and delivery package using the vast network of the postal department has been conceptualized and developed covering every nook and corner of the country.

Kerala Postal Circle entered into an agreement with Travancore Devaswom Board for this purpose creating a tailor-made product. The devotees can now book the Swami Prasadam from any post office in India by paying only Rs 450 for each packet of prasadam.

The packet contains one packet of Aravana, AadiyaSishtam Ney (ghee), Vibhooti, Kumkum, Turmeric and ArchanaPrasadam. A devotee can book up to ten packets at a time. As soon as Prasadam is booked under speed post, a message with the speed post number will be generated and intimated to the devotee via SMS. The devotee can track the movement of the Prasadam by logging in to India Post website.

This service was launched all over India with effect from November 6. There has been a tremendous response from the public for this service. Around 9,000 orders have already been booked all over India till date and the same is increasing day by day. 

Sabarimala Temple has been opened to the devotees, for this year’s “Mandalam season pilgrimage” from November 16. Due to the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic situation, the pilgrims had to follow strict protocols for visiting the shrine.

Live TV

Only a very limited number of devotees were allowed per day to visit the shrine this season. A substantive number of devotees were not able to fulfil the COVID protocols for getting the darshan of Lord Ayyappa due to the strict restrictions imposed for pilgrimage during this season.

Tags:
Sabarimala templeSwamyPrasadamSabarimala
Next
Story

55.47 per cent polling for MLC elections in Uttar Pradesh
  • 94,62,809Confirmed
  • 1,37,621Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M51S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, Dec 01, 2020