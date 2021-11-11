हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DGCA

DGCA goes digital, Scindia launches eGCA for automation of processes, functions

"The project has been aimed at automation of the processes and functions of DGCA, with 99 services covering about 70 per cent of the DGCA work being implemented in the initial phases, and 198 services to be covered in other phases," said Scindia.

DGCA goes digital, Scindia launches eGCA for automation of processes, functions
(Credits: PIB)

New Delhi: The Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Thursday (November 11, 2021) launched eGCA, the e-governance platform in Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) at Dr Ambedkar International Centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said adopting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Digital India, the DGCA has implemented its e-governance platform eGCA.

"The project has been aimed at automation of the processes and functions of DGCA, with 99 services covering about 70 percent of the DGCA work being implemented in the initial phases, and 198 services to be covered in other phases," said Scindia.

He said that this single window platform will bring in a monumental change; eliminating operational inefficiencies, minimizing personal interaction, improving regulatory reporting, enhancing transparency and increasing productivity.

He lauded the DGCA for ushering in a paradigm shift from restrictive regulation to constructive collaboration.

The Union Minister said that we have just begun; the journey is not yet over, and soon there will be a review to understand as to how the customers have benefitted from this transformation, and what more needs to be done.

"Like medical examination of pilots that used to require their physical presence to schedule an appointment, physically forwarding documents. The entire process used to take a month or more now with the help of eGCA will take two to four days," said Scindia.

Adding to it, Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar said that under the process three crore pages have been digitalised. 

Tags:
DGCADirectorate General of Civil AviationCivil AviationJyotiraditya M ScindiaUnion Civil Aviation Minister
