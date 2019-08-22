DGCA to investigate Uttarkashi helicopter crash, team reaches Uttarakhand

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate the helicopter crash, involved in the rescue mission, in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, killing three people on board. A team of the DGCA has already reached the state to initiate a probe into the matter. The senior officials of Uttarakhand will also be summoned for enquiry.

On Wednesday the chopper was carrying relief materials for people stranded in the flood-hit region when the pilot Rajpal, co-pilot Kaptal Lal and a local resident named Ramesh Sawar were killed in the accident.

The chopper blades got stuck in wires which resulted in the crashed. The incident occurred at Moldi village near Uttarkashi. The location where the incident occurred is at a distance of six kilometre from Arakot.

The area becomes inaccessible by road because of incessant rainfall and floods triggered by it. People in the region need to trek through hills to reach there. Following the crash, the villagers have demanded that the motorway in the area be fixed at the earliest and the rescue materials be transported through it.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has rushed a team of 10 members to the site of the crash. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced a compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the next of kin of the persons who lost their lives in the helicopter crash.