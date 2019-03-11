हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Boeing B737 MAX

DGCA to seek info on B737 MAX planes from Boeing, Indian carriers post Ethiopian crash

Aviation regulator DGCA will seek information from Boeing as well as Jet Airways and SpiceJet operating Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the wake of plane crash in Ethiopia, according to senior official.

DGCA to seek info on B737 MAX planes from Boeing, Indian carriers post Ethiopian crash
Representational image

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA will seek information from Boeing as well as Jet Airways and SpiceJet operating Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the wake of plane crash in Ethiopia, according to senior official.

As many as 149 passengers, including Indians, were killed when a Boeing 737 MAX plane operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed soon after taking off from Addis Ababa.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would seek information from plane maker Boeing and Indian carriers operating Boeing 737 MAX planes in India, according to the official.

Jet Airways and SpiceJet fly Boeing 737 MAX planes.

Tags:
Boeing B737 MAXDGCAEthiopian Airlines plane crash
Next
Story

Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency: The focal point of YSRCP's political might

Must Watch

PT39M37S

As Election Commission rings the bell what will be the probable agendas of political parties?