Indian Army

DGMO designate Lt Gen Paramjit Singh likely to be first Deputy Army Chief (Strategy)

Lt Gen Singh is currently the GOC of Nagrota based 16 Corps and after taking over as the DGMO, the decorated Army officer will look after Army operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeastern states along the borders with China.

Pic courtesy: ANI

NEW DELHI: Director General Military Operations (DGMO) designate Lt Gen Paramjit Singh is expected to be the first Deputy Army Chief (Strategy) soon after he takes charge of the DGMO on October 15.

Lt Gen Singh is currently the GOC of Nagrota based 16 Corps and after taking over as the DGMO, the decorated Army officer will look after Army operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeastern states along the borders with China. Lt Gen Singh is from the Special Forces regiment of the Army.

It is to be noted that the post of Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) has been created as the part of the restructuring of Army headquarters by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat.

Sources said that as Deputy Army Chief (Strategy), Lt Gen Singh will be looking after the two directorates of Military Operations and Military Intelligence. The restructuring of Army Headquarters has been approved by the Defence Ministry as part of the restructuring over 200 officers would be sent out of Army headquarters to field formations. The Army will set up new offices for strategic communication.

Indian Army is also in the process of creation of new fighting formations known as Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) to fight new generation wars.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Sunday assumed the charge of Vice Chief of the Army Staff. Lt Gen Naravane succeeds Lt Gen Devraj Anbu who after an illustrious career, superannuated on August 31, 2019. Before this, Lt Gen Naravane was heading the Eastern Command of the Indian Army. 

Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan on Sunday assumed the charge of Eastern Command with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Eastern Command War Memorial, after the post was vacated by Lt Gen MM Naravane, who assumed charge of Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

