DGP Punjab reviews security following recent drone attacks

New Delhi: A day after a drone was used to drop an IED at the Air Force base in Jammu, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta held a high-level meeting on Monday (June 28) with senior officials of Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police to chalk out a strategy to deal with the national security challenges posed by drones.

The DGP asked the officials to use the last two years' data to narrow down and pinpoint the areas which are conducive for the operation of drones.

While proposing to install infrared CCTV cameras on the road network in the border villages, Gupta also directed the officials to list out the possible camera points in the vulnerable areas.

ADGP Internal Security RN Dhoke, ADGP STF B Chandrashekhar and IG Border Range SPS Parmar were among the senior officials from Punjab Police who attended the meeting, IG BSF Mahipal Yadav and DIGs of different BSF sectors of Punjab were also present. CP Amritsar Sukhchain Singh Gill, SSP Majitha Gulneet Singh and SSP Tarn Taran Dhruman Nimbale also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Gupta directed CP Amritsar and SSPs to launch a crackdown against the drug smugglers and suppliers in their concerned areas. He directed them to identify hotspots infamous for drug smuggling in their concerned areas and launch suitable operations to nab all those smuggling drugs.

Meanwhile, the DGP also ordered district chiefs to nab all the proclaimed offenders (POs) and bail jumpers of NDPS cases in their jurisdiction at the earliest.

Live TV