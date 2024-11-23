LIVE Updates | Dhamangaon Railway Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA
Dhamangaon Railway, located in Maharashtra's Amravati district, is a key constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, with a mix of urban and rural voters. Vicky Dayaram Munde (Jan Janwadi Party), Jagtap Virendra Walmikrao (INC), and Adsad Pratap Arunbhau (BJP) are important contenders. While Walmikrao of the Congress won in 2014 and 2009, Arunbhau of the BJP won by 9,415 votes in the 2019 elections. Voter mood is influenced by local issues, and the campaign is characterized by changing political dynamics. The result will influence Maharashtra's overall political trends.
Dhamangaon Railway, a key constituency in Maharashtra’s Amravati district, witnessed significant electoral activity in the 2024 state assembly elections. With a mix of urban and rural voters, the constituency continues to be a crucial battleground, attracting attention from major political parties. The main contenders include Adsad Pratap Arunbhau from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jagtap Virendra Walmikrao from the Indian National Congress (INC), and Vicky Dayaram Munde from the Jan Janwadi Party. A total of 35 candidates applied, with 31 accepted, 4 withdrawn, and 24 candidates officially contesting the seat.
Historical Election Results: A Battle Between BJP and Congress
The 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections saw Adsad Pratap Arunbhau of BJP secure a victory in Dhamangaon Railway, defeating Jagtap Virendra Walmikrao of Congress by a margin of 9,415 votes, amounting to 4.49% of the total votes. This victory marked BJP’s strong presence in the region, signaling a shift in political dynamics.
In contrast, the 2014 elections saw Congress’s Jagtap Virendra Walmikrao clinched the seat, defeating BJP’s Adsad Arunbhau by a slim margin of 974 votes, or 0.49% of the total vote share. The 2009 elections followed a similar pattern, with Walmikrao again defeating Arunbhau by a margin of 13,448 votes, or 7.38%.
Political Shifts and Challenges for BJP
The competition in Dhamangaon Railway has been marked by shifting political alliances, with the opposition, including Congress and the NCP under Sharad Pawar's leadership, aiming to challenge the BJP’s hold on the region. The presence of independent candidates and local issues such as agriculture, infrastructure, and social welfare programs will further influence the outcome.
Vote Counting Underway: A Pivotal Moment for Dhamangaon Railway
As the vote counting progresses, all eyes are on whether Adsad Pratap Arunbhau will retain his seat for BJP or if Congress can capitalize on the changing political landscape. The results from Dhamangaon Railway will have a significant impact on the broader political trends of the state
