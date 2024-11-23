LIVE Updates | Dhamangaon Railway Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Dhamangaon Railway, a key constituency in Maharashtra’s Amravati district, witnessed significant electoral activity in the 2024 state assembly elections. With a mix of urban and rural voters, the constituency continues to be a crucial battleground, attracting attention from major political parties. The main contenders include Adsad Pratap Arunbhau from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jagtap Virendra Walmikrao from the Indian National Congress (INC), and Vicky Dayaram Munde from the Jan Janwadi Party. A total of 35 candidates applied, with 31 accepted, 4 withdrawn, and 24 candidates officially contesting the seat.

Historical Election Results: A Battle Between BJP and Congress

The 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections saw Adsad Pratap Arunbhau of BJP secure a victory in Dhamangaon Railway, defeating Jagtap Virendra Walmikrao of Congress by a margin of 9,415 votes, amounting to 4.49% of the total votes. This victory marked BJP’s strong presence in the region, signaling a shift in political dynamics.

In contrast, the 2014 elections saw Congress’s Jagtap Virendra Walmikrao clinched the seat, defeating BJP’s Adsad Arunbhau by a slim margin of 974 votes, or 0.49% of the total vote share. The 2009 elections followed a similar pattern, with Walmikrao again defeating Arunbhau by a margin of 13,448 votes, or 7.38%.

Political Shifts and Challenges for BJP

The competition in Dhamangaon Railway has been marked by shifting political alliances, with the opposition, including Congress and the NCP under Sharad Pawar's leadership, aiming to challenge the BJP’s hold on the region. The presence of independent candidates and local issues such as agriculture, infrastructure, and social welfare programs will further influence the outcome.

Vote Counting Underway: A Pivotal Moment for Dhamangaon Railway

As the vote counting progresses, all eyes are on whether Adsad Pratap Arunbhau will retain his seat for BJP or if Congress can capitalize on the changing political landscape. The results from Dhamangaon Railway will have a significant impact on the broader political trends of the state