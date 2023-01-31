topStoriesenglish2567962
DHANBAD

Dhanbad, Jharkhand: Massive Fire At Ashirwad Residential Building, 14 Dead

The exact number cannot be verified as rescue is still underway, he added.Further details are awaited.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

Fourteen people have been reported killed in a massive fire that broke out at an apartment in Jharkhand`s Dhanbad on Tuesday. Officials said that a fire broke out at city's Ashirwad residential tower, leaving many injured. "Several people are reportedly trapped ," a senior police officer said. The exact number cannot be verified as rescue is still underway, he added.Further details are awaited.

SSP Dhanbad, Sanjiv Kumar, said that 14 people are killed and 12 others have been injured. The incident took place when several people were present in the apartment to attend a marriage function. 

"Cause of the fire is still not known. We're focusing on rescue. Injured shifted to hospital," Kumar said.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has also expresses condolences over the deaths. "The district administration is working on a war footing and treatment is being provided to those injured in the accident," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren tweeted

