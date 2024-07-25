Dhantewada: A Hidden Gem To Visit In Chhattisgarh

Dantewada, a small town in the southern part of Chhattisgarh is famous for its rivers, gushing waterfalls, high hills, lush green forests and most importantly the town of Maa Danteshwari.

Dantewada was named after the goddess Maa Danteshwari, who was the embodiment of feminine power. A trip to Dantewada is required to know and understand this history. There are many cultural, historical, natural and philosophical places here for tourists:



The beautiful Phulpaat Waterfall is located in the lap of nature about 40 km away from the city. Steep cliffs and lush green forests around this waterfall add to its beauty.Gumer Falls is called the largest waterfall in Bastar and also has the second largest waterfall in Bastar. It is compared to Dudhsagar waterfall. Gumer Falls is located near Munga village, its water falls from a height of about 400 feet into various streams. What conquers the hearts of tourists at first sight.Jharlava Falls is located amidst Bailadila Hills in Chhattisgarh. This waterfall fills the nature lovers with new enthusiasm and descends spreading its unique beauty among the hills. The sound of the water of this waterfall can be heard from far away in the forest, when you get a little closer, the white streams of the waterfall begin to appear, which attract tourists at first sight.This special temple of the world famous Lord Ganesha is located in Bailadila hills. This temple is about 20 km from Dantewada city and it takes about an hour to reach there. The height of this Ganesh temple is about 3000 feet above sea level. Local people believe that this beautiful 3 feet tall idol of Lord Ganesha was built by the kings of the Naga dynasty in the 10th to 11th century. century centurySeeing this idol, every tourist wonders how this idol reached so high on this rock. While visiting Dholak Ganesh ji, one has to go through 5 km long forest paths. During this time, you have to use the services of a local guide who tells the legends related to the place during the trip, because of which you never know when the trip will end.This fair presenting tribal society and their culture is known as Kumbh of Tribals. Phagun Madai fair is the pride of South Bastar. This fair will be held from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The month of Phagun.The Ghotpal fair is organized at Dantewada village Ghotpal where tribal culture is exhibited. This festival is celebrated all over Bastar.When Ghotpal fair is held in southern areas of Bastar district, Faraspal fair starts next Tuesday. The tribal people also come to these annual fairs with their gods. A large number of villagers from nearby villages and towns come to the fair.It is not only interesting to hear or read about the joy of tribal art, culture and religious beliefs and beautiful natural landscapes in this city, but it is more interesting to see it up close. Every inch of this place tells its scenic views about its beauty.