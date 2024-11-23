LIVE Updates | Dhanwar Election Result 2024: Babulal Marandi Trails Against Nizam Uddin Ansari For BJP vs JMM

Dhanwar Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024 Live:Dhanwar Assembly seat is one of the six assembly seats in the Giridih district of Jharkhand. Voting for the Dhanwar seat was held on November 20.

The Dhanwar assembly seat has given mixed verdicts in the past elections where JVM won twice ad the CPI and BJP once since 2005 assembly elections.

Dhanwar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

There are a total of 24 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Babulal Marandi of BJP and Nizam Uddin Ansari of JMM, Raj Kumar Yadav of Communist Party of India(ML)(L) and other 21 candidate independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

Currently, the contest between the BJP and JMM has become interesting this time as there is neck-to-neck competition between both parties for this particular assembly seat.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Babudal Marandi of the JVMP won the elections by defeating Lakshman Prasad of BJP by around 17,550 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Raj Kumar Yadav contested the polls on the Communist Party Of India ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Babulal Marandi of JVM by only 10,712 votes.

The main contest in the Jharkhand assembly election is between the ruling BJP and the opposition JMM where Babulal Marandi is contesting on the BJP ticket while Nizam Uddin Ansari is the JMM candidate.

The voting in Jharkhand, which was held in two phases from 13 November to 20 November 2024, to elect all 81 assembly seats of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes is taking place today.

The two main alliances are the INDIA bloc and the NDA. The INDIA bloc comprises Congress, JMM, RJD and the Left while the NDA comprises BJP, AJSU, LJP-RV and the JDU.