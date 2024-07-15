Dhar Bhojshala: Survey Report Presented In Indore High Court Today; Hearing Scheduled For July 22

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has presented the survey report of Dhar Bhojshala in the Indore High Court today. The ASI team has unearthed more than 1700 antiquities during their excavation, including idols of numerous deities.

The survey team discovered many relics, including idols of 37 deities such as Krishna, Lord Ganesha, Mata Parvati, and Lord Bholenath. The hearing for this matter is scheduled for July 22.

Court-Ordered Survey

On March 11, the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a survey of Bhojshala in Dhar, similar to the survey conducted at Gyanvapi. The court instructed the ASI to form a team of five experts and submit the report within six weeks. The survey was initially to be completed by April 29, but the timeline was extended when the survey was not finished. Although the report was due on July 2, the ASI requested an additional four weeks, resulting in today's presentation.

Background of the Controversy

The Hindu Front for Justice filed a petition in the Indore High Court on May 1, 2022. The petition stated that Hindus perform Yagya at Bhojshala every Tuesday, while Muslims desecrate the Yagya Kund with Namaz on Fridays. The petition demanded the cessation of these activities and the complete ownership of Bhojshala be transferred to Hindus. It also called for photography, videography, and excavation of the entire Bhojshala. The High Court agreed to the survey based on these points.

Historical Significance Of Bhojshala

Bhojshala, a college established in 1034 AD by Raja Bhoj, ruler of the Parmar dynasty in Dhar from 1000 to 1055 AD, is a site of great importance to the Hindu community. Raja Bhoj, a devout follower of Goddess Saraswati, founded this institution, which has since become a revered place for Hindus.