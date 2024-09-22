Dharavi Mosque Demolition: 3 Arrested For Attacking BMC Vehicle, Blocking Road

Police have registered an FIR and arrested three persons in connection with Saturday's roadblock and attack on a BMC vehicle that had gone to demolish an alleged illegal section of a mosque in Dharavi, the police said.

"Dharavi Police registered an FIR and arrested 3 persons in yesterday's roadblock and attack on a BMC vehicle that had come for encroachment demolition," Mumbai Police said in an official statement.

As per the Mumbai Police, FIR has been registered under sections 132, 189(1), 189(2), 189(4), 190, 191(2), 324(3), 191(3) of BNS 2023 and Sections 37(1)(C), 135 of MP Act 1951 and a few other sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013.

On Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cancelled its drive to demolish an alleged illegal section of a mosque in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, after huge numbers of locals gathered on the streets.

Speaking on the case, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad said, "Action scheduled for today has been cancelled. We met the Chief Minister last night. We had urged him for this. Everyone kept forth their views here peacefully. It has been cancelled and everyone has gone home. I appeal to the people to maintain peace."

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 5, Mumbai, Tejaswi Satpute, said that the environment is peaceful in Dharavi.

"A huge crowd had gathered in Dharavi on 90-foot road and after they were requested, they left the area. The environment is peaceful in Dharavi. There are a lot of messages that are misleading on social media. I appeal to everyone not to trust any such messages," she said.

According to the BMC, it had issued a notice to the concerned to remove the construction of the encroached mosque on the 90-foot road in Dharavi.

"Also action was taken according to this notice. However, the BMC administration should give a deadline of 4-5 days to remove the encroached construction from the said place. The trustees of the mosque have submitted a written request to the Deputy Commissioner of Circle 2 of the BMC and the Assistant Commissioner of G North Division that the construction will be removed on its own during this period," the BMC said.

"The BMC has accepted the request after the concerned have written a request to remove the construction on their own. It is clarified by the municipal administration that the trustees have also been instructed to remove the encroached construction within the stipulated time," it added.