DHARAVI SUBHANIA MOSQUE

Dharavi Subhania Mosque: Massive Protest Erupts In Mumbai After BMC Declares It Illegal

Police officers have urged the public to clear the traffic and maintain law and order. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 12:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Protests broke out in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Saturday over the demolition of the 25-year-old Subhania Mosque on 90 Feet Road. The BMC had declared the mosque unauthorized and planned the demolition. However, locals have been protesting and sitting on the streets since last night. 

 

 

Police officers have urged the public to clear the traffic and maintain law and order. Following police intervention, some protesters vacated part of the road, but many remained seated on the other side. 

The protesters are demanding that the mosque not be demolished after the BMC declared it unauthorised, with many continuing to sit along the entire road near the mosque.

