Dharmendra Pradhan rebuts Chidambaram's 'Tukde Tukde' jibe, calls him a 'Chindi Chor'

New Delhi: Amid ongoing blame game between ruling and opposition party leaders, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday retaliated to Congress leader P Chidambaram's statement and called him a "Chindi Chor". He was rebutting to Chidambaram's remark that termed the Central government of being the real `Tukde Tukde` gang as the country has slipped 10 places in the global democracy index owing to `debilitation` of democratic institutions.

Pradhan told ANI, "Chidambaram recently came back from jail on charges of theft...the country knows what kind of work was done in Chidambaram`s time. People like P Chidambaram, who went to jail after `Chindi Chori` will always have trouble with people who are following the rules and regulations."

Notably, Chidambaram, who is out on bail in the INX media case, on Thursday accused the Centre of being the real `Tukde Tukde` gang while adding that the country has slipped 10 places in the global democracy index owing to `debilitation` of democratic institutions.

On Twitter, Chidambaram said that every patriotic Indian should be alarmed, adding "India has slipped 10 places in the Democracy Index. Anyone who has closely observed the events of the last two years knows that democracy has been eroded and democratic institutions have been debilitated. Those who are in power are the real `Tukde Tukde` gang."

Further, he said, "the world is alarmed by the direction the country is taking", adding that "India has slipped to 51st position in a 2019 global democracy index ranking".