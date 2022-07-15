NewsIndia
‘D(h)arna Mana Hai!’: Jairam Ramesh takes jibe at Centre over 'no dharna' and ban on 'unparliamentary' words order

Jairam Ramesh took it to Twitter and shared a copy of the circular and captioned it, “Vishguru's latest salvo — D(h)arna Mana Hai!”.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the booklet released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, which banned the use of "unparliamentary" words like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi’, ‘ashamed’, and ‘abused’, has stirred the pot and has invited the Opposition leaders to come up with different meanings of the words. Another circular by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat states that demonstrations, dharnas, fast or religious ceremonies can no longer be held in the precincts of Parliament House. This too has sparked criticism from the Opposition parties.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was the first one to react to the order. Jairam Ramesh took it to Twitter and shared a copy of the circular and captioned it, “Vishguru's latest salvo — D(h)arna Mana Hai!”.

Earlier, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took a swipe at the Centre over the list of "unparliamentary" words. Rahul Gandhi termed the compilation the "New Dictionary for New India". On the other hand, Trinamool's Derek O'Brien declared he will use those words and dared the government to act against him.

Additionally, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also criticised the list of "unparliamentary" words released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and took a jibe at the Centre by relating it to sexual harassment case against former chief justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. "My first of new twitter series on replacements for unparliamentary words. Banned word-Sexual Harassment. Replacement - Mr. Gogoi," Moitra said in a tweet.

