Karnataka

Dharwad building collapse: Death toll reaches five, IAF airlifted NDRF teams to Hubli

The NDRF teams were airlifted in strategic transport aircraft C-130J Super Hercules.

Image Courtesy: ANI

HINDON: Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were airlifted by Indian Air Force on Tuesday to Hubli in Karnataka in order to undertake rescue operations after the collapse of an under-construction building at Dharwad.

"One C-130J aircraft of Indian Air Force airlifted two teams of NDRF from Hindon to Hubli on the night of 19 March, 2019.  The NDRF team was airlifted to undertake rescue operations after an under-construction building collapsed at Dharward, Hubli, Karnataka," Indian Air Force said in a tweet.

Earlier it was reported that the death toll in the four-storey building collapse has touched five. Talking to ANI, Karnataka Revenue Minister RV Deshpande said an inquiry will be conducted by the government in this accident and those injured will be provided free treatment.

As many as 37 people have been rescued from the debris of the collapse building, The teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and NDRF are busy in rescue and search operations as it is feared that some people are still trapped under the rubble.

"It is a shocking incident. Three people have lost their lives. An inquiry will be ordered. Those injured will be treated free of cost. One State Disaster Response Force team and two teams of National Disaster Response Force are conducting rescue operations," said Deshpande.

The reason for the collapse of under-construction building is still not known. The building is owned by three individuals named Basavraj Nigadi, Gangadhar Shintre and Ravi Sobrad.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy expressed his shock over the unfortunate incident. "Shocked to learn about the collapse of an under-construction building in Dharwad. I've instructed the Chief Secretary to supervise rescue operations. I have also directed the CS to send additional resources and expert rescuers by a special flight to #Dharwad," he tweeted on Tuesday night.

(with ANI inputs)

