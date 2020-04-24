DHFL case: Mumbai court adjourns hearing till April 30; Wadhawan brothers placed in home quarantine

New Delhi: A special court in Mumbai on Thursday (April 23) adjourned the hearing till April 30, directing DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj to submit their plea by April 28, in connection with the YES Bank scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today filed its reply objecting to the pre-arrest bail application of the Wadhawans. The court, however, posted the matter and directed the agency not to take any coercive action till then. Earlier, the ED moved the High Court seeking cancellation of their bail that Wadhawans got on February 21.

Earlier on Wednesday, the duo had moved an anticipatory bail plea before the court in connection with the case registered against them for their alleged role in the YES Bank scam. They said that they should be granted protection from arrest at least during the lockdown period considering the coronavirus outbreak.

Notably, the DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Limited) group took a loan of about Rs 3,700 crore from Yes Bank that is under "stress". The ED is probing the alleged quid pro quo between the two business groups and their promoters.

The Wadhawans have also been named in the FIR lodged by CBI in the YES Bank scam.

The ED is also probing the Wadhwan brothers' role in another criminal case filed under the PMLA. The case is linked to late gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Meanwhile, the Wadhawan brothers and 21 others including their family members have been now placed in home quarantine at their property in Mahabaleshwar in western Maharashtra.

The Wadhawan brothers and others were placed in institutional quarantine at Panchgani on April 9 after it was found that they had traveled from Khandala in Pune district to the family's farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar in violation of lockdown for coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra police had requested the CBI to take the custody of Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, as both brothers are named as accused in the CBI's FIR pertaining to alleged swindling of money by Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.