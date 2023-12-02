Dholpur Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Shivcharan Singh Kushwaha Vs Shobharani Kushwah

The results are eagerly awaited after the voting that took place on November 25th under the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections 2023. In the 2023 Assembly elections, a voter turnout of 77.35% was recorded in Dholpur. In the 2023 Assembly elections, Dholpur district witnessed a voter turnout of 78.42%.

Dholpur Legislative Assembly Election Result 2023: After the voting held on November 25 under the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Election 2023, the anticipation for the results is underway. Dholpur witnessed a voter turnout of 77.35% in the 2023 assembly elections.

In the Dholpur district, the voter turnout was 78.42% during the 2023 assembly elections. In this election, Shobharani Kushwaha from the Congress and Dr. Shivcharan Kushwaha from the BJP are competing for the Dholpur Legislative Assembly seat. It's worth noting that in 2018, Shobha Rani Kushwaha from the Congress won the Dholpur Legislative Assembly seat.

Regarding the voter turnout percentage, this time, Dholpur district recorded a turnout of 78.42%. Similarly, in the Dholpur Legislative Assembly elections of 2018, the voter turnout was 71.81%, while in 2023, it increased to 77.35%. Therefore, there is a 5.54% increase in voter turnout in this year's elections