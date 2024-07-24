Dhruv Rathee vs Suresh Karamshi Nakhua: YouTuber Faces Rs 20 Lakh Court Case - 10 Point Explainer To The Controversy

A Delhi court has summoned popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a defamation case filed by Mumbai BJP leader Suresh Karamshi Nakhua. This case has sparked significant controversy and public interest, particularly given the high-profile nature of both individuals involved. Rathee, known for his critical analysis of political and social issues, is accused of defaming Nakhua in a recent video, leading to widespread condemnation and debate. Here are ten key points to understand the charges against Dhruv Rathee:

Defamation Case Filed: BJP leader Suresh Karamshi Nakhua filed a defamation suit against Dhruv Rathee, alleging that Rathee called him a “violent and abusive” troll in one of his YouTube videos.

Controversial Video: On July 7, 2024, Rathee uploaded a video titled “My Reply to Godi YouTubers | Elvish Yadav | Dhruv Rathee” on his YouTube channel. In this video, Rathee allegedly referred to Nakhua as a “violent and abusive troll.”

Summons Issued: District Judge Gunjan Gupta of the Saket Court issued a summons to Rathee on July 19, 2024. The court also issued a notice to Rathee regarding Nakhua’s plea for interim relief. The next hearing is scheduled for August 6, 2024.

Allegations by Nakhua: Nakhua, a BJP spokesperson in Mumbai, claims that Rathee's allegations were made without any “rhyme or reason.” He asserts that these claims have led to widespread condemnation and ridicule against him.

Social Media Guidelines Violated: The suit argues that Rathee’s video, described as highly provocative and incendiary, spread rapidly across digital platforms, making bold and unsubstantiated claims against Nakhua. The video allegedly insinuates that Nakhua is linked to violent and abusive troll activities.

Impact on Reputation: Nakhua contends that Rathee’s allegations have tarnished his reputation and standing in society. He claims that the video has planted seeds of suspicion and mistrust, with far-reaching consequences on both his personal and professional life.

Court Order Details: The court ordered the issuance of summons and notice of the application under Order 39 Rule 1 and 2 CPC to the defendants, to be served through various modes including PF & RC/Speed Post/Approved Courier, and electronic means by August 6, 2024. The process was also granted for immediate delivery, as requested.

Legal Representation: Advocates Raghav Awasthi and Mukesh Sharma are representing Suresh Nakhua in this defamation suit.

Demand for Damages: In his plea, Nakhua is seeking Rs 20 lakh in damages from Rathee for the alleged defamation caused to him in cyberspace.

Claims Against Other Individuals: In his petition, Nakhua alleges that Rathee’s video falsely claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hosted “violent and abusive trolls like Ankit Jain, Suresh Nakhua, and Tajinder Bagga” at his official residence, further intensifying the defamation claims.