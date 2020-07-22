हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dhruvastra

Dhruvastra, India's anti-tank guided missile, test-fired successfully in Odisha - Watch

The flight trial of India’s anti-tank guided missile ‘Dhruvastra’ were successfully conducted at the Interim Test Range (ITR) in Odisha recently. According to reports, the trials of the helicopter-launched Nag Missile (HELINA), which has now been named as Dhruvastra anti-tank guided missile, were conducted in direct and top attack mode on July 15 and 16.

Dhruvastra

BALASORE: The flight trials of India’s anti-tank guided missile ‘Dhruvastra’ were successfully conducted at the Interim Test Range (ITR) in Odisha recently.

According to reports, the trials of the helicopter-launched Nag Missile (HELINA), which has now been named as 'Dhruvastra' anti-tank guided missile, were conducted in direct and top attack mode on July 15 and 16.

The trial was conducted without a helicopter.

HELINA is a third-generation fire and forget class anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system mounted on the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). The system has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as explosive reactive armour.

The HELINA missile can engage targets both in the direct hit mode as well as top attack mode.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) last year carried out three successful test firings of the NAG missiles in the Pokhran firing ranges.

It was done after the Defence Acquisition Council approved the procurement of DRDO-designed and developed NAG Missile System (NAMIS) at the cost of Rs 524 crore.

The system includes a third generation Anti-Tank Guided Missile, the NAG, along with the Missile Carrier Vehicle (NAMICA). 

The successful induction of the NAG missile into the Indian Army is expected to give a quantum boost to the Army's capability against enemy armour.

