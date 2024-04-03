'Diabetic Arvind Kejriwal Unwell, Has Lost 4.5 Kg Weight In Jail': Delhi Minister Atishi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Atishi has expressed concern over the declining health of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who suffers from severe diabetes. Kejriwal, known for his relentless work ethic, has reportedly lost 4.5 kilograms since his arrest, she claimed in a press conference. Atishi condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what she perceives as a conspiracy to imprison Kejriwal, stating that the party is jeopardizing his health by detaining him. She emphasized that if anything were to happen to Kejriwal, the BJP would face severe repercussions.

"Arvind Kejriwal suffers from severe diabetes. Despite health problems, he used to work 24 hours a day to serve the country. Since his arrest, Arvind Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg of weight. This is very worrying," Atishi said in a post on 'X'.

Kejriwal's Rapid Weight Loss Raises Alarm

Sources within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) revealed that Kejriwal's weight is rapidly decreasing while in jail. Since his arrest, he has lost significant weight, prompting concerns from his medical team. Despite his incarceration, Kejriwal remains active, engaging in daily activities such as cleaning his prison cell. He adheres to his routine, even in confinement, displaying his dedication to his responsibilities.

Kejriwal's Health Being Monitored In Tihar Jail

Kejriwal's conditions in Tihar Jail have been disclosed, indicating that he has been given necessary accommodations as per the court's directives. He is permitted home-cooked meals and access to his prescribed medications for diabetes. In jail, Kejriwal maintains his health regimen, keeping essential items like a sugar sensor and glucometer nearby. His diligence in managing his health underscores the seriousness of his condition.

Kejriwal, who has been remanded to judicial custody in the liquor policy case, spoke to his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, through video conference on Tuesday at around 1:30 pm. He began his day by sweeping his prison cell with a broom at Delhi's Tihar Jail, sources said on Wednesday adding that all under-trial prisoners at Tihar Jail have to clean their cells themselves.

"Kejriwal slept on his bed, which was different from the regular one provided by the jail authority. Since the area was small, he could have faced difficulty but didn't complain about it," the sources in the Tihar jail said on Tuesday.

Arrest And Legal Proceedings

Kejriwal's judicial custody stems from a court decision in the Delhi excise policy case. Despite assertions from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) portraying him as a central figure in an alleged scam, Kejriwal remains steadfast in his position.

This isn't Kejriwal's first encounter with Tihar Jail; he previously spent time there in 2014 after he refused to furnish a bail amount of Rs 10,000 in a defamation case filed against him by BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.