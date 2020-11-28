हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
diamond

'Diamond' found in Nagaland: State govt orders geologists to investigate

After an accidental discovery of a crystal-like stone in Nagaland's Mon district sparked chaos,the state government has ordered a team of geologists to probe the matter.

&#039;Diamond&#039; found in Nagaland: State govt orders geologists to investigate
Image used for representational purpose

Kohima: Days after a farmer in Nagaland accidently found a sparkling stone akin to a 'diamond' the state government has asked geologists to investigate the matter.

There has been a wild rush among villagers to search for the precious gem stone and several social media posts have claimed that precious minerals were found in Mon district of Nagaland.  

The Director of Geology and Mining, Nagaland, S Manen in an order issued on Thursday detailed geologists - Abenthung Lotha, Longrikaba, Kenyelo Rengma and David Lhoupenyi - to investigate the matter and submit the status report. 

The team has been asked to look into the social media claims of precious minerals being found at Wakching area of the district, as per a report by PTI.

The geologists are not convinced that the small crystals found by some villagers were actual diamonds since there were no records of diamonds being present in the region.

The team is expected to reach the village on November 30 or December 1.

Meanwhile, the Wanching village council issued a notice stopping people for posting on social media in regard to the stones and barred anyone coming from other villages or towns into the village, a report by The Hindustan Times stated.

News of diamonds being found in the area has gone viral. The social media is abuzz with video clips and pictures of villagers digging soil on a hillock and displaying small small of a crystal stone on their palms.

