Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2784394https://zeenews.india.com/india/did-dr-sandip-ghosh-s-calls-reveal-key-details-in-kolkata-rape-murder-cbi-tracks-mobile-records-2784394.html
NewsIndia
KOLKATA RAPE-MURDER CASE

Did Dr. Ghosh’s Mobile Records Reveal Key Details In Kolkata Rape-Murder? CBI Tracks Calls

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: The CBI is tracking former principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh’s mobile phone calls from the morning of August 9 to uncover if he shared crucial information or received instructions related to the rape and murder of a woman doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 06:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Did Dr. Ghosh’s Mobile Records Reveal Key Details In Kolkata Rape-Murder? CBI Tracks Calls

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the rape and murder of a woman doctor at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital is now tracking the mobile phone calls made by former principal.  Dr Sandip Ghosh immediately after the body was detected in the seminar room on August 9 morning.

Sources said that by tracking the phone calls made or received by Ghosh then, the investigating officials are trying to figure out what exactly transpired during the course of conversation during those calls. 

To be more precise, sources added, the investigating officials are keen to track whether Ghosh passed on any information or gave any instruction on the tragedy to anyone or vice versa from anyone on that morning. The CBI officials have already conducted a polygraph test of Ghosh.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelations in Sanjay Roy's polygraph test
DNA Video
DNA: New Rule for Women in Afghanistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Hindus celebrate Janmashtami in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: 'All is not well' in BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia Launches Drones, Missiles Towards Kyiv
DNA Video
DNA: INSIDE STORY of attack on Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's warning to Hindus!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?