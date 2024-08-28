Did Dr. Ghosh’s Mobile Records Reveal Key Details In Kolkata Rape-Murder? CBI Tracks Calls

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the rape and murder of a woman doctor at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital is now tracking the mobile phone calls made by former principal. Dr Sandip Ghosh immediately after the body was detected in the seminar room on August 9 morning.

Sources said that by tracking the phone calls made or received by Ghosh then, the investigating officials are trying to figure out what exactly transpired during the course of conversation during those calls.

To be more precise, sources added, the investigating officials are keen to track whether Ghosh passed on any information or gave any instruction on the tragedy to anyone or vice versa from anyone on that morning. The CBI officials have already conducted a polygraph test of Ghosh.