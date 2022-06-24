Mumbai: Amid major political drama and crisis in Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hit out at rebel MLA Eknath Shinde and said that even though he did a lot for the latter, Shinde is now levelling allegations against him. "I did everything for Eknath Shinde. I gave him the department which I held. His own son is an MP and comments are being made regarding my son. A lot of allegations are levelled against me," he said."If they have courage, they should go among people without taking Balasaheb and Shiv Sena's names," he added.

Thackeray accused rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati, of wanting to "break the party". "I have said earlier also that I don't have anything to do with power. But the people who used to say that they would rather die than leave Shiv Sena have fled today," the Shiv Sena chief said during his virtual address at a meeting. As Eknath Shinde appears to be tightening his grip on Shiv Sena with the number of rebels rising to 38, Thackeray called a meeting of the party's district chiefs today. He added, "The rebel MLAs want to break the party. I had never thought in dreams that I would become the chief minister. I have left Varsha Bungalow, but not the will to fight."

Thackeray, who underwent a cervical spine surgery last year, said, "I had pain in my neck and head, I was not able to work properly, I could not open my eyes but I did not care about it. Shivaji Maharaj was defeated but people were always with him."

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut expressed confidence that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would win the floor test in the state Assembly. He also said that the rebel MLAs have taken a very wrong step and said that the MVA government will complete the rest of the remaining years of the five-year tenure in office." We will win on the Floor of the House, we won`t give up. They (MLAs) have taken a very wrong step. We also gave them a chance to return to Mumbai. Now, we challenge them to come to Mumbai," he said.

The Shiv Sena leader also challenged the leaders to fight face to face."We won't relent...we will win on the floor of the house (State Assembly). If this battle is fought on roads, we will win that too. We gave the opportunity to those who left, but now it's too late. I challenge them to come on the floor of the house. MVA govt will complete rest of 2.5 yrs," said Raut.

Yesterday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, extending his support to Thackeray, had said that whether the Maharashtra government is in minority or not has to be established in Vidhan Sabha. "When procedures are followed, it will be proved that this government is in majority," he said. The veteran leader said that this situation isn't new for the state. "We have seen such situations in Maharashtra several times. With my experience, I can say that we will defeat this crisis, and the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray will run smoothly," he had said.

(With ANI inputs)