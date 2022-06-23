Mumbai: As the political crisis in Maharashtra deepens, beleaguered chief minister Uddhav Thackeray found support from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai announced that the MVA will support the CM. "The MVA has decided to back CM Uddhav Thackeray. I believe once the (Shiv Sena) MLAs return to Mumbai, the situation will change," Pawar said.

While he didn't directly name the BJP, but Pawar hinted that the party was behind the current crisis in the state. "Everyone knows how the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were taken to Gujarat and then Assam. We don't have to take the names of all those assisting them... Assam Government is helping them. I don't need to take any names further," the NCP chief. Himanata Biswa Sarma led-BJP is at the helm in Assam.

Sharad Pawar added that whether the Maharashtra government is in minority or not has to be established in Vidhan Sabha. "When procedures are followed, it will be proved that this government is in majority," he said. The veteran leader said that this situation isn't new for the state. "We have seen such situations in Maharashtra several times. With my experience, I can say that we will defeat this crisis, and the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray will run smoothly," he added.

Earlier, NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had also expressed his solidarity. "We will stand will Uddhav Thackeray ji till the end. We are keeping an eye on the current political situation," Ajit Pawar said. "We will do all we can to save the alliance government," said Ajit Pawar, a senior leader of the NCP. "I spoke to Uddhav Thackeray over the phone (about the political crisis)," he said.

The MVA has been pushed to the brink after a section of Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership. Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, rejected criticism that he has denied development funds to MVA allies Congress and the Shiv Sena. "I have never discriminated against anyone. There was never any cut on budgetary funds," he said.

To a question on Sena MP Sanjay Raut's comments that his party was open to considering quitting the ruling bloc if dissident MLAs return to Mumbai and hold talks with the CM, Ajit Pawar said, "It is his prerogative. We will ask Uddhav Thackeray about it. Maybe this was spoken to bring the rebels back to the party fold." Asked if the opposition BJP had a role to play in the ongoing political crisis, Ajit Pawar said, "So far, no top BJP leader has been seen in the forefront."

