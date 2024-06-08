Did INDIA Bloc Offer PM Position To Nitish Kumar? Congress Reacts

The Congress party on Saturday responded to the claims of Janta Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi about Nitish Kumar being offered the Prime Minister’s position by the INDIA bloc. "We don't have any such information," stated Congress general secretary KC Venugopal in a press conference following the Congress Working Committee’s meeting in Delhi.

The JD(U) senior leaders pointed fingers at the coalition for mistreating Nitish Kumar; he alleged that those who previously rejected Nitish Kumar as the INDIA bloc’s national convenor are now proposing to make him Prime Minister. He further said that this is the ‘game of politics’ and the JDU will not run back to the INDI Alliance.

With 12 seats in Bihar, Kumar's JD (U) has become a significant ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to reach the magic number of 272 seats in the Lok Sabha. JD (U) was crucial in the formation of INDIA bloc last year. However, it returned to the NDA in January after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s name was suggested as the potential prime ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc.

On Friday, while supporting the NDA proposal to name Narendra Modi as the leader of the coalition, Kumar expressed his confidence by saying, "Next time when you come, those who have won here and there this time will lose. I am confident about it. They never worked for the nation. They never served the country. The country will progress under your (PM Modi) leadership."

He added that all the pending work in Bihar will be completed. It is very good that all of us have come together, and we will all work together with you (PM Modi).