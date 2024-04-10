Did Modi Stop Ukraine War For Safe Evacuation Of Indians? S Jaishankar Reveals

With the campaign for the Lok Sabah Elections gaining traction, the 'War Rukwa Di Papa' campaign has again come to light with social media users sharing the video with their opinions. The ad campaign by the BJP was stopped following an outrage by the opposition parties. However, when Foreign Minister S Jaishankar was asked about it, he shared some startling facts.

Speaking to LallanTop, S Jaishankar shared anecdotes which happened in his presence. Jaishankar said that PM Narendra Modi called Russian President Vladimir Putin for the safe evacuation of Indians from Kharkiv when the city was under artillery firing. "I was there when PM Modi called President Putin and urged him to stop firing to help Indians evacuate the city. Then President Putin told PM Modi that he would tell his military and Indian officials would receive some follow-up instructions. One or two hours later, the Russian government gave the safe route...So yes, Russia stopped firing after PM Modi spoke to Putin and I am a witness to it," said Jaishankar.

The foreign minister said that the second incident took place in Ukraine's Sumy where three-way firing was taking place involving the Russian Military, Ukrainian Army and a local militia. "The students were in a very desperate situation in the city. We assured them that we would take them out. When we sent buses for them, some students boarded the bus and firing started. The students ran to shelters and were very nervous. So we send our officials to the city to assure students of safe evacuation," said Jaishankar adding that PM Modi called Russian and Ukrainian Presidents at that time and both gave India a safe route.

Jaishankar affirmed that Russian artillery firing stopped in Kharkiv on the route that Indians were taking. Jaishankar's statement comes as a testament to India's growing ties with Russia.