New Delhi: As the preparations for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (the consecration of the Ram temple) are in full swing, a 57-year-old postage stamp of Sri Ram and Sita from Nepal has surfaced. The stamp was issued on April 18, 1967, on the occasion of Ram Navami (the birthday of Lord Ram). The stamp bears the year 2024 in Vikram Samvat, the Hindu calendar that is followed in Nepal and some parts of India.

This year coincides with the year of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, which has sparked a lot of discussion. The reason is that the Vikram Samvat is 57 years ahead of the Gregorian calendar. Therefore, the year 1967 in the Gregorian calendar was 2024 in the Vikram Samvat. And hence, the stamp issued in 1967 has 2024 written on it.

A Remarkable Synchronicity Of The Ram Mandir Conscretation

It is noteworthy that various remarkable synchronicities have emerged regarding the Ram Mandir. The coincidence of the Nepalese stamp has amazed everyone, as the year of its issuance matches the year of the temple’s consecration. No one would have thought 57 years ago, when the stamp was issued, that Lord Ram would return to his temple in 2024.

A lion-roaring drum will sound on January 22

The 550-year-long wait of the devotees of Ram is about to end. On January 22, Lord Ram will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of his grand temple. Meanwhile, a drum from Ahmedabad has arrived in Ayodhya. The drum is 56 inches tall and produces a lion-like sound when played. A procession was taken out in Ayodhya with the drum and now it will be placed in the temple.

An eight-metal conch will be at Ram’s feet

It is also important to mention that during the Pran Pratishtha, an eight-metal conch will be placed at Ram’s feet. Satya Prakash Prajapati, a resident of Aligarh, has donated the conch to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body overseeing the temple construction. The chairman of the trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, said that it is praiseworthy that Ram will be present at his birthplace.