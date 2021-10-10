हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army

Did Punjab regiment jawans join farmers’ protest? Army clears air on viral video claim

"A video is circulating on social media showing Indian Army jawans standing with civilians under a tent saying that Punjab regiment soldiers are protesting with some farmers," an official said.

Did Punjab regiment jawans join farmers’ protest? Army clears air on viral video claim
Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday (October 10) clarified that the video circulating on social media showing army personnel standing with civilians under a tent saying that Punjab regiment soldiers are protesting with farmers was fake.

The Army officials further clarified that the ex-servicemen of the unit had arranged tea for the serving personnel while they were moving from one location to another.

"A video is circulating on social media showing Indian Army jawans standing with civilians under a tent saying that Punjab regiment soldiers are protesting with some farmers. This is fake news," an army official said.

"Ex-servicemen of the unit had arranged tea for the serving personnel while they were moving from one location to another," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the enacted farm laws: Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

