Did Subhash Chandra Bose die in 1945 plane crash? Here's what Netaji's daughter says

NEW DELHI: Even as the nation pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 23rd birth anniversary on Thursday (January 23), the iconic freedom fighter's death still continues to be shrouded in mystery.

Speaking exclusively to Zee Media a few years back, Netaji's daughter Anita Bose had revealed how her iconic father died in 1944. In conversation with Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary, Anita Bose said that Netaji died in a plane crash in Taipei in 1944.

Due to several theories and unfounded rumours about the iconic leader's death, a large section of Indians still believes that Netaji didn't die in the plane crash. However, his daughter said that then government in Taipei had confirmed that Netaji died in a plane crash on 18 August 1945.

Anita further said that if Netaji had survived the plane crash, he would have made efforts to contact his immediate family and returned to India after the country gained Independence from the British Rule.

She, however, said that the news about Netaji's death had completely shattered her mother. After several years of wait, there was no point to disbelive the reports about Netaji's death and my family accepted that he was not alive, Anit said.

Making an emotional appeal to the government of India, Anita said that it was her family's wish that Netaji's ashes be brought back to India from Japan and immersed in Ganga river.

On behalf of the countrymen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 123rd birth anniversary and said the nation will always remain grateful to the leader, who stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians.

Sharing a 1.55-minute-long video on Twitter, Modi listed the contributions of Netaji in the freedom struggle and recalled his dedication in getting freedom for the country.