'Did They Knit Santa Hats While They Are There?'- Netizen React To Sunita Williams Christmas Wishes

NASA recently shared a festive update on the astronauts stranded aboard the International Space Station, showcasing Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore dressed in Santa hats and other holiday-themed accessories. After celebrating Thanksgiving in space with their colleagues, the duo is now preparing a grand Christmas and New Year’s menu to enjoy away from home during the holiday season.

Originally planned as an eight-day mission, Williams and Wilmore’s journey has faced numerous delays and setbacks, extending their stay in space to nearly a year, with their revised rescue mission now scheduled for Spring 2025. These prolonged challenges have turned updates about the astronauts' lives into hot topics online, often fueling heated debates and conspiracy theories, including earlier concerns about significant weight loss.

“Did they take Santa hats with them before they launched,” a user commented online. “Or did they knit them while they are there?” Another person, enraged with doubt, added, "Luckily, they had the foresight to bring Christmas decorations with them."

To everyone on Earth, Merry Christmas from our @NASA_Astronauts aboard the International @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/GoOZjXJYLP — NASA (@NASA) December 23, 2024

“She looks like a starved skeleton, are they testing how long it takes to dye if the supply ships from earth stop coming,” wrote a user.

Another user claimed the astronauts were actually in a film studio instead of being in space. “LMAO they have the Christmas gear cause its all filmed at the Olympic pool at NASA HQ," wrote an another individual.

What Did NASA Say?

NASA confirmed to the New York Post that the Santa hats, along with other festive decorations, special gifts for the ISS crew, and their Christmas meals, were included in a three-ton SpaceX shipment delivered in late November. The International Space Station receives supply deliveries several times a year.

This particular shipment featured traditional holiday foods such as ham, turkey, potatoes, vegetables, pies, and cookies, in addition to mission-specific and scientific equipment. NASA also utilized some extra space to send festive items, including the Santa hats and a small Christmas tree, to bring holiday cheer to the astronauts.