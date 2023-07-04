Did You Know? This Senior Leader From Congress Party Is Alumnus Of IIT Bombay & MIT

New Delhi: Veteran politician and Indian National Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh is known for his decorated political career and his work in various ministerial departments, however only a few people know that he is one of the most famous alumni of IIT Bombay and MIT.

Jai Ram Ramesh: An IIT Bombay Alumus

Alumnus of IIT Bomaby's 1975 batch, Jairam Ramesh pursued B Tech in Mechanical Engineering at the prestigious institute. He then pursued his Master'sDegree in Science in Public Policy and Public Management from Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College. His father C K Ramesh was also Professor of Civil Engineering at IIT Bombay.

He Enrolled in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to study technology policy, economics, engineering, and management, however, he did not continue with the program.

Jairam Ramesh's Career

Before making his career in hardcore politics, Jairam Ramesh worked in departments of various ministries of the government of India and worked in Manmohan Singh's finance ministry during PV Narasimha's government.

Jairam participated in India's economic reforms in 1991 and 1997 and was also advisor to then finance minister P Chidambaram between 1996–98. During Congress' government from 2009 to 2014, Jairam Ramesh took charge of various ministries including the Ministry for Rural Development.

Currently, Jairam Ramesh serves as a member of the International Advisory Board (IAB) which gives strategic policy advice to the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on the programmatic direction of the International Environmental Technology Centre (IETC). He is also the communication in-charge of the Congress Party.