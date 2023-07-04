trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630572
NewsIndia
IIT BOMBAY

Did You Know? This Senior Leader From Congress Party Is Alumnus Of IIT Bombay & MIT

Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh's father was a professor of Civil Engineering at IIT Bombay.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Did You Know? This Senior Leader From Congress Party Is Alumnus Of IIT Bombay & MIT

New Delhi: Veteran politician and Indian National Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh is known for his decorated political career and his work in various ministerial departments, however only a few people know that he is one of the most famous alumni of IIT Bombay and MIT.

Jai Ram Ramesh: An IIT Bombay Alumus

Alumnus of IIT Bomaby's 1975 batch, Jairam Ramesh pursued B Tech in Mechanical Engineering at the prestigious institute. He then pursued his Master'sDegree in Science in Public Policy and Public Management from Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College. His father C K Ramesh was also Professor of Civil Engineering at IIT Bombay.


cre Trending Stories

He Enrolled in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to study technology policy, economics, engineering, and management, however, he did not continue with the program.

Jairam Ramesh's Career

Before making his career in hardcore politics, Jairam Ramesh worked in departments of various ministries of the government of India and worked in Manmohan Singh's finance ministry during PV Narasimha's government.

Jairam participated in India's economic reforms in 1991 and 1997 and was also advisor to then finance minister P Chidambaram between 1996–98. During Congress' government from 2009 to 2014, Jairam Ramesh took charge of various ministries including the Ministry for Rural Development.

Currently, Jairam Ramesh serves as a member of the International Advisory Board (IAB) which gives strategic policy advice to the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on the programmatic direction of the International Environmental Technology Centre (IETC). He is also the communication in-charge of the Congress Party.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report