Dil Dhadakne Do – Happy Healthy Heart

Clench the fist for a second and that will come out as the size of an organ. The Heart! It is the organ that holds life. It empowers you to walk, jog, play, and even spend time with your loved ones. How does one treat it though? Do humans give it respect or do they neglect it until it’s too late? The pandemic has had various adverse effects on everyone. Ever climbed up a flight of stairs and felt out of breath? Feeling out of breath after doing light tasks isn’t a sign to be ignored. Unfortunately, the pandemic has left a lot of people in such a predicament but taking care of your heart isn’t an issue that you can put on the backseat. Cardiovascular disease or heart disease isn’t something to be ignored, it has to be acknowledged and corrective measures have to be taken at all points.

India is one of the worst affected countries with almost 272 of 1,00,000 dying of heart disease which is higher than the global average of 235. The death rates have been projected to rise from 2.26 million (1990) to 4.77 million (2020) with it ranging from 1.6 % to 7.4% in rural populations and from 1% to 13.2% in urban populations. Cardiovascular Disease isn’t something that can be taken lightly. It requires corrective measures which are to be maintained constantly with time commitments. However, it shouldn’t put you off as it is a chance to live a healthy, better, issues-free life.

The troubling fact is that the younger population isn’t safe from heart disease either and over the past two decades more and more youth fell into the clutches of disease be it because of neglect, carelessness, or even mental health issues. It just proves no one is safe from CVD and everyone needs to be aware of it. Young diabetics are also at a higher risk of heart disease and mortality.

Well, how does one lower your risk of heart disease? Fortunately, corrective measures will keep you on the good side with your heart. Controlling your blood pressure by making lifestyle changes is important as high blood pressure is a major cause of heart disease. Keeping your cholesterol and triglycerides in check as well as high levels of cholesterol can clog your arteries.

Now comes the key factor of exercising and watching your diet. Exercising and having good eating habits will keep the risk of CVD low as these reduce obesity and other related problems that come with it. Living a healthy lifestyle might seem tough but once you get into the routine of it, it will become natural for you.

A few things are unfortunately out of your control such as gender, family history, etc, but by keeping in check the factors in your hand, the risk will be kept at a minimum. Stress also triggers bad eating habits, and other issues which affect your heart negatively, hence reaching out to professionals is beneficial for your mental and physical health.

The high school student from Presidium School, Gurugram, Hriday Arora with his research and in-depth knowledge on cardiovascular diseases along with the aspects that contribute to a healthy heart urges people for taking a pledge to always care for their heart and adopt a healthy lifestyle for long and smooth-running life.

