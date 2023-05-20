topStoriesenglish2610938
NewsIndia
DILIP PANDEY

Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh Among AAP’s New Vice Presidents In Delhi

The party termed the appointment of vice-presidents as a regular process.

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 10:45 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh Among AAP’s New Vice Presidents In Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday expanded its Delhi unit by appointing seven vice-presidents.The seven vice-presidents are Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh, Gulab Singh, Jitender Tomar, Rituraj Jha, Rajesh Gupta and Kuldeep Kumar.

The party termed the appointment of vice-presidents as a regular process. According to political analysts, the expansion seemed to be the AAP`s preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818