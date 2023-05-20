Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh Among AAP’s New Vice Presidents In Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday expanded its Delhi unit by appointing seven vice-presidents.The seven vice-presidents are Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh, Gulab Singh, Jitender Tomar, Rituraj Jha, Rajesh Gupta and Kuldeep Kumar.

The party termed the appointment of vice-presidents as a regular process. According to political analysts, the expansion seemed to be the AAP`s preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.