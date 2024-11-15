Diljit Dosanjh Hyderabad Concert: Telangana Government Sends Legal Notice, Bans Songs Promoting Alcohol, Drugs, Violence

As Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh gears up for his concert in Hyderabad on November 15, the Telangana government has imposed certain restrictions on the event, which is part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour.

The state government has issued a notice to the concert organisers, specifying certain conditions that must be adhered to, including a ban on songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence.

Restrictions on Content and Performance

The notice, issued by the District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens in Rangareddy, has outlined clear directives for the concert.

According to the government’s instructions, Diljit Dosanjh is prohibited from performing any songs that glorify alcohol, drugs, or violence during the event. This decision follows a representation from a Chandigarh resident, which included video evidence from a previous live performance by the artist in New Delhi.

The complainant raised concerns over the content of Diljit’s songs, claiming that some of his tracks promote substance abuse and violent themes. The Telangana government has also made it clear that no children should be featured on stage during the concert, citing safety and wellbeing concerns.

Furthermore, the notice warns against the use of loud sound systems and flashing lights, as they could be harmful to children attending the event.

Previous Incident in New Delhi

The notice specifically references a previous live show by Diljit Dosanjh at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in October, where songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence were allegedly performed.

This incident appears to have prompted the representation to the Telangana authorities, leading to the precautionary measures being imposed for the Hyderabad concert.