Directed all institutes, including IITs, IIMs to implement general quota from next year: Prakash Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that the Centre has directed all educational institutes and universities, including the IITs and IIMs, to implement 10 per cent reservation for economically weak in general category in the upcoming educational year.

"A similar order has been sent to all the state governments for the implementation of the quota. We have also given a formula on how to implement the 10 per cent reservation without (affecting) the other categories' quota," he said.

He said that a memorandum has already been issued to implement the stipulated quota. "Government has issued an office memorandum to implement 10 per cent reservation. We have issued orders yesterday to all institutes and universities to implement it in the upcoming educational year. We have also asked states to implement it," he said on Sunday.

The Parliament had recently passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Parliament to grant 10 reservation in education and government jobs to economically weaker individuals belonging to the general category.

The reservation is meant for individuals whose annual earning is below Rs. 8 lakh and who possess less than 5 acres of agriculture land.

The Minister, while addressing a press conference in Pune, also said that there was no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that there would be "anarchy" in his absence. He said the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls would be fought on issues like whether people want a "mazboot" (strong) or a "majboor" (weak) government.

"Looking at yesterday's rally in Kolkata, where all the Opposition parties came together, it was evident that all these parties want to drive out Modi, but who is the alternative? They cannot present an alternative, so the condition in the country is like if there is no Modi, there will be anarchy," the Union human resource development minister said.

