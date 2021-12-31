Director General VS Pathania takes charge as 24th Indian Coast Guard Chief

Chennai: Director General VS Pathania took over as the 24th Chief of the Indian Coast Guard on Friday (December 31). A qualified helicopter pilot, the top official of India’s Coast Guard has held several key roles afloat and ashore in a career spanning 36 years.

The Flag Officer has commanded all classes of Coast Guard ships such as Inshore Patrol Vessel ‘Ranijindan’, Offshore Patrol Vessel 'Vigraha' and Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel 'Sarang'.

An alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and National Defence College, New Delhi, he also holds a Master’s Degree in Defence & Strategic Studies from the University of Madras. In addition to this, he has undergone a specialization in Search and Rescue and port operations with the US Coast Guard.

The Flag Officer was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General in November 2019 and took over the reins as Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard) at Visakhapatnam. The period under his apex watch on Eastern Seafront saw surge in major operations. This included apprehension of gold, tons of drugs and narcotic substances worth thousands of crores, pollution response operations, joint exercises with Foreign Coast Guard, anti-poaching operations, mass rescue operations and humanitarian assistance during cyclones and natural calamities, strengthened Coastal Security.

Director General Pathania is also recipient of President’s Tatrakshak Medal for Distinguished service, Tatrakshak Medal for gallantry and Director General Indian Coast Guard Commendation.

