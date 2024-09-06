Discover the Untouched Beauty: 7 Hidden Waterfalls in Northeast India Only Locals Know About

Northeast India is a veritable wonderland of stunning scenery, home to tranquil waterfalls, tall mountains, and deep forests. Some waterfalls are well-known to tourists, but others are yet undiscovered treasures that only locals are aware of. These ten hidden waterfalls in Northeast India are just begging to be discovered.

Assam's Bophill Falls

Nestled close to the boundary between Assam and Meghalaya, Bophill Falls is a hidden gem that plunges into a ravine. The best way to take advantage of it is to hike across verdant hills and get up close and personal with the cool mist.

Meghalaya's Langshiang Falls

One of Meghalaya's lesser-known but stunning waterfalls is Langshiang Falls. Situated next to Nongkhnum Island, Asia's second-biggest river island, it provides an amazing view with little congestion.

Sikkim's Chakung Chu Waterfall

Chakung Chu Waterfall in West Sikkim is a charming location for people seeking seclusion and is a well-kept secret among the locals. It offers a tranquil haven within thick trees with striking beauty.

Vantawng Falls Mizoram

Most visitors overlook the two-tiered splendor of Vantawng Falls, which is tucked away in Mizoram's deep valleys. The largest waterfall in Mizoram, reaching a height of 750 feet, presents a magnificent spectacle amidst an abundance of flora.

Batala Waterfalls, Arunachal Pradesh

Tucked away in the Tawang district, Batala Waterfalls is a lesser-known wonder that is unexplored by tourists. The waterfall, surrounded by snow-capped peaks, is a pristine location that only locals are aware of.

Mizoram's Phawngpui Blue Mountain Waterfalls

These waterfalls are a hidden gem near Mizoram's highest peak, renowned for their glistening pure waters and striking plunge. It's the ideal destination off the beaten road.

Meghalaya's Kynrem Falls

While not entirely unknown, Kynrem Falls in Meghalaya are frequently disregarded. Nestled within Thangkharang Park, it plunges down in three steps and provides sweeping views of the surrounding valley.