Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789400https://zeenews.india.com/india/discover-the-untouched-beauty-7-hidden-waterfalls-in-northeast-india-only-locals-know-about-2789400.html
NewsIndia
HIDDEN WATERFALLS IN NORTHEAST INDIA

Discover the Untouched Beauty: 7 Hidden Waterfalls in Northeast India Only Locals Know About

For those who want to see nature in its purest form, these undiscovered waterfalls in Northeast India are ideal. Discover these hidden gems and lose yourself in the peace that residents are only aware of.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 06:45 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Discover the Untouched Beauty: 7 Hidden Waterfalls in Northeast India Only Locals Know About

Northeast India is a veritable wonderland of stunning scenery, home to tranquil waterfalls, tall mountains, and deep forests. Some waterfalls are well-known to tourists, but others are yet undiscovered treasures that only locals are aware of. These ten hidden waterfalls in Northeast India are just begging to be discovered.

Assam's Bophill Falls

Nestled close to the boundary between Assam and Meghalaya, Bophill Falls is a hidden gem that plunges into a ravine. The best way to take advantage of it is to hike across verdant hills and get up close and personal with the cool mist.

Meghalaya's Langshiang Falls

One of Meghalaya's lesser-known but stunning waterfalls is Langshiang Falls. Situated next to Nongkhnum Island, Asia's second-biggest river island, it provides an amazing view with little congestion.

Sikkim's Chakung Chu Waterfall

Chakung Chu Waterfall in West Sikkim is a charming location for people seeking seclusion and is a well-kept secret among the locals. It offers a tranquil haven within thick trees with striking beauty.

Vantawng Falls Mizoram

Most visitors overlook the two-tiered splendor of Vantawng Falls, which is tucked away in Mizoram's deep valleys. The largest waterfall in Mizoram, reaching a height of 750 feet, presents a magnificent spectacle amidst an abundance of flora.

Batala Waterfalls, Arunachal Pradesh

Tucked away in the Tawang district, Batala Waterfalls is a lesser-known wonder that is unexplored by tourists. The waterfall, surrounded by snow-capped peaks, is a pristine location that only locals are aware of.

Mizoram's Phawngpui Blue Mountain Waterfalls

These waterfalls are a hidden gem near Mizoram's highest peak, renowned for their glistening pure waters and striking plunge. It's the ideal destination off the beaten road.

Meghalaya's Kynrem Falls

While not entirely unknown, Kynrem Falls in Meghalaya are frequently disregarded. Nestled within Thangkharang Park, it plunges down in three steps and provides sweeping views of the surrounding valley.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details
DNA Video
Kashmir's Stone Pelters: From Hateful Slogans to Transformed Lives After Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers in Amroha and Rampur Under Fire for Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias on Teachers' Day
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition
DNA Video
DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida
DNA Video
DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly
DNA Video
DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too