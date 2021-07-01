Discussed development, not politics: Sharad Pawar on meeting with Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: NCP president Sharad Pawar's recent meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had elicited a lot of curiosity with plenty of conjectures about the topic of discussion. But Pawar said that the conversation wasn't on politics, rather their talks focused on how to fast-track development programmes of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The Congress is the third partner, apart from NCP and Shiv Sena, in the MVA, a coalition of parties which have different ideologies.

Pawar told the media, "No politics was discussed. Our view is that some decisions need to be taken fast. My meeting with the chief minister was to deliberate on how to expedite the state government's development programmes. There was no political discussion." The NCP leader, whose party is a key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government, had called on Thackeray two days ago amid speculation in political circles about differences among the ruling coalition partners.

The 80-year-old former Union agriculture minister also said the Centre should hold talks with farmers from North India who are protesting against the new agriculture laws for the last seven months. "The Centre should step up dialogue with them. Bringing political differences in the issue was wrong," he added. The NCP leader said the Maharashtra government favours amendments in the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre last year before their implementation in the state. "A dialogue has begun in that direction. A cabinet sub-committee headed by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat is looking into it. I am not sure whether amendments will be introduced in the two-day monsoon session of the state legislature beginning from Monday (July 5)," he said.

(with PTI inputs)

