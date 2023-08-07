Discussion On No-Confidence Motion To Begin In Lok Sabha On Tuesday

NEW DELHI: The discussion on the no-confidence motion will begin in the Lok Sabha from August 8. According to sources, a time of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion. "In this, a time of about 6 hours and 41 minutes has been fixed for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and about one hour and 15 minutes for the Congress party.

While, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Shivsena, Janata Dal -United (JDU), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) have been given a total of 2 hours, which has been divided according to the number of party members in the house", the sources said.

At the same time, a time limit of 1 hour and 10 minutes has been set for other small parties and independent MPs. It may be noted that on August 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government presented by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. It is expected that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will speak in the no-confidence motion discussion "(Rahul Gandhi) will definitely speak," said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on being asked if Rahul Gandhi will speak during the no-confidence motion discussion in Lok Sabha tomorrow.



According to Congress sources, Rahul Gandhi is also likely to open the debate from the Congress side in the House tomorrow. The no-confidence motion moved by Opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last week. Ahead of the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party has called a meeting of its parliamentary party on Tuesday.

The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, i.e, August 8 and 9 in the the lower house of the parliament. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a reply on August 10.