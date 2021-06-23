Disha Publication emerges as a leading Publishing Player changing the Test Prep Market

New Delhi: 2020 would be a year to REMEMBER. 2020 has seen a lot of companies going out of market due to the deadly virus but simultaneously we have also seen companies which have converted this threat into an opportunity. Where the complete offline markets went under the carpet, the online markets showed the way by taking the risk and leadership to serve during the pandemic. The team at Disha Publication realized an opportunity and worked harder during this period to serve the student community.

Founded under the guidance of the legendary author of Chemistry, Dr. O. P. Agarwal in 2004, Disha is a proud holder of the status of being one of the leading test prep book publishers. Disha is a leading player in Olympiads, Engineering, Medical, UPSC, SSC, Defence and Banking exams which started under the aegis of AIETS (All India Educational Testing Services).

During the pandemic when most of the publishers were struggling, Disha led the way and published more than 100 new titles in Test Prep. In fact Disha collaborated with more than 10 new authors, especially in the UPSC segment. Amongst many, some of the USPs of Disha’s products , that students swear by are as follows-

Leading Authors: Disha Publication has a panel of leading and sought-after subject experts such as Dr. O. P. Agarwal, Mrunal Patel, Er. D. C. Gupta, Dr Awdhesh Singh, Siddharth Arora,

Gajendra Kumar, Ashish Malik, Vaibhav Trivedi, Aman Soni, Deepanshu Singh, Dr. J. B. Yadav, Dr. R. C. Narang, Er. Anoop Srivastava, Ravi Pathak and Ajit Kumar Jha among others.

Leading Online Player: Disha is counted amongst the top three Test Prep publishers in India, on all leading online stores, with several books featuring in their top 10 lists on Amazon and Flipkart in the respective categories. The books are also available across India in the offline market at leading Bookstores & Distributors.

Wide Range of Books: Disha publishes books for Kindergarten to Class 12 in Schools Books; JEE, NEET & MBA in Competitive Exams; UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railways & Defence in Govt. Vacancy segment. In all this constitutes 800+ books across all the segments.

Student Friendly Books: The philosophy at Disha is simple – To create Student Friendly books which meet the unique and customised needs of each student. Most of our books are tailor-made for each exam, following the exact exam pattern, level of difficulty and variety of questions. The books are developed after a lot of research and incorporate past exam questions so that the students know that they are in sync with the exam pattern.

Maps Syllabus & Difficulty Level: Another magnificent feature of their engaging books is the coverage of complete syllabus ensuring that the depth and scope of a subject is accurately captured. The difficulty level of questions and exercises are aligned with the difficulty level of the respective examination so that the student is adequately prepared. Any new variety of questions that appears in an exam is covered in the new edition books so as to provide relevant exposure to the students. In a bid to provide a one stop solution where they don't have to refer to other resources, the books are fully solved.

Technology-enabled Books: With a lot of exams going online, Disha is actively engaging technology so as to provide the online experience to its readers. Disha has developed its own customized, exam look-alike Testing Platform (mylearninggraph.com) and eBooks platform with DRM protection. A lot of Disha Books are bundled with eTests, eBooks and curated Videos so as to provide the real exam-like experience.

“We try to differentiate our products from the ones available in the market so that our products stand apart in this cluttered market,” says Deepak Agarwal, Founder Director Disha Publication. “Continuous Product improvement, updation and innovation are the key strategies we follow to provide the best to our users,” he further adds. Truly Disha has caught the pulse, as the way to a bigger market share passes through student satisfaction.

