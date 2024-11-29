Displaced Kashmiri Pandits Register Housing Society In New Push For Resettlement In Valley

For the first time since the mass migration of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, the community itself has taken a significant step towards resettling in Kashmir. A group of displaced Pandits has registered a housing society in Srinagar to seek government-subsidized land for permanent settlement in the valley. This move signals a shift from the past, when rehabilitation efforts were largely government-led, with the community itself now driving the process.

The 'Displaced Kashmiri Residents Housing Cooperative' has been officially registered with the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Jammu and Kashmir. The society, which includes 11 Kashmiri Pandits and two Sikhs—all of whom were displaced during the 1990 exodus—has already garnered the support of 500 families who are willing to return to Kashmir if the government provides land on favorable terms.

Today, three members of the society met with MoS Home Nityanand Rai in Delhi, where they presented their proposal for land subsidies to facilitate their resettlement. Rai, after hearing their proposal, assured them of support and promised to form a panel to assess the project. Satish Mahaldar, the society’s secretary, expressed gratitude for the minister’s response and emphasized that the initiative goes beyond just building homes—it is about restoring the community’s identity and culture.

“We decided to register a cooperative housing society and create a roadmap for our return,” Mahaldar explained. “It’s not just about getting homes; it’s about reclaiming our identity, our culture. Today, we met MoS Home Nityanand Rai and presented our proposal for a subsidy on land and construction. He gave us a patient hearing, appreciated our efforts, and assured us of all possible help.”

This initiative, led by the displaced Pandit community, seeks to integrate Kashmiri Pandit migrants with the local Muslim population, moving away from previous proposals for isolated townships that were met with resistance from both communities. In the past, the idea of separate settlements had sparked opposition from both Pandit and Muslim groups. Now, with the community taking matters into its own hands, the focus is on reintegration and peaceful coexistence.

Long-Standing Issue

The issue of Kashmiri Pandit rehabilitation has been a core topic in Jammu and Kashmir’s political discourse for decades. Almost every political party has included promises of Pandit rehabilitation in their manifestos. Despite numerous attempts, the practical implementation of these promises has been slow.

The government’s previous efforts, including the 'Prime Minister’s Development Package of 2015' and the 'Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Plan of 2008', created job opportunities and transit accommodations for returning Pandits, but many hurdles remain.

In 2015, the government sanctioned 6,000 jobs for Kashmiri Pandit migrants, and over 5,700 of them have already been appointed to positions in the Valley. The government also built transit accommodations for 6,000 people and their families in various regions of Kashmir.

While many Pandits have returned to Kashmir and resumed their lives, including teaching and working in remote areas alongside Muslim communities, the process has been far from complete. The demand for a comprehensive and permanent settlement continues.

Amidst the ongoing delays and bureaucratic hurdles, many Kashmiri Pandits feel frustrated by the lack of concrete action. Babloo Bhat, a displaced Pandit, spoke about the deep desire to return home: “No one wants to remain away from their homeland. Everyone wants to return to Kashmir, to die in their home. We all want to live with our brothers here. This is the opinion of every Pandit, even those who live outside Jammu.”

This initiative, led by the Displaced Kashmiri Residents Housing Cooperative, marks the first time that Pandits have organized themselves to take responsibility for their own resettlement.

Their aim is to create a composite culture, where they can live alongside Muslims, rather than in isolated communities, as was once proposed. The idea is to integrate, not segregate, and rebuild the unity that once existed between the two communities in Kashmir.